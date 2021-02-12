These Shawnee Mission students have tips for younger kids wanting an ‘amazing’ high school experience

Samantha Morinville and Ore Oni, two Shawnee Mission North juniors, are helping middle school students across the district prepare for high school — and even college.

“High school will be an amazing experience, if you prepare for the future today,” Morinville said.

The two juniors saw a need for additional support throughout Shawnee Mission to help prepare kids for high school and college. Oni said she and Morinville tapped into their shared passion for community awareness and education to create the Core College Advising Program.

“We saw that we could help middle schools and help our district as a whole, and create something long lasting — even after we leave,” Oni said.

Morinville and Oni meet with about 20 middle schoolers once a month to discuss various topics such as study habits, organizational skills and even resumes. Students appreciate the program, Oni said, and parents have reported growth in their kids — many of whom would be first-generation college students.

Here are some tips Morinville and Oni have for middle schoolers who are preparing for high school — and how to stay on track for college: