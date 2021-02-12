Johnson County vaccine FAQ: I’ve filled out the county’s interest survey, now what?

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here.

Each Friday, the Shawnee Mission Post will publish answers to questions we’ve received from readers about the process to get vaccinated in Johnson County.

This week’s FAQ post focuses on questions from readers who want to know what happens after they fill out the county’s vaccine interest survey and what more they can do to try to book a vaccine appointment.

OK, I filled out the survey but I haven’t heard anything yet. Why?

Unfortunately, the limited number of available doses means most Johnson County residents who want to get vaccinated right now must wait.

The county says anyone who filled out the survey should have received a confirmation email. At this point, that’s all you need, according to the county.

If you do not see that confirmation email, check your email’s spam folder to see if it went there.

If you still want to confirm the county has received your survey, you can call the county’s vaccine help line at 913-715-2819 or email jcdhe@jocogov.org.

Should I take the survey again?

The county is discouraging people from taking the survey multiple times because it creates more work for county staff trying to go through them.

County health director Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., said some individuals have submitted more than 40 surveys, which slows down the county’s response overall.

If you feel you made a mistake or need to change something from your original survey, you are encouraged to call the help line instead.

How is the county determining who to contact for appointments for its clinics?

Right now, the county’s vaccine clinics are focused primarily on administering doses to those 80 years and older, as well as any essential health care workers who did not get vaccinated in Phase 1.

Within the 80+ group, Areola said the county is “working down the list based on what date and time” people took the interest survey.

If you’re between 65 and 79, the county likely has not gotten to you yet, and that’s why you haven’t received an appointment or heard much of anything.

If you are in the 65-79 group, you can also register your interest in getting vaccinated with your primary care doctor or hospital, as well.

I filled out the survey but then got an appointment through my doctor or a hospital. Should I tell the county I no longer need a vaccine?

The county says there is no need to do this.

If you have already received a vaccine through your doctor or a hospital and then you get an appointment booking request through the county (because you filled out the interest survey), you can simply ignore it.

The county says appointment slots for their clinics fill up on the basis of who responds to those booking requests first. If you don’t respond, the county will move on to the next person.

What if I’ve gotten an appointment through the county but need to cancel it: do I lose my place in line?

No, according to the county.

Especially with bad winter weather, more people have been canceling or rescheduling their vaccine appointments over the past week.

For those who have booked an appointment through the county, there are options to “reschedule” or “cancel” in the booking confirmation email they should have received. Clicking reschedule should allow you to pick a clinic date in the future.

If I’m over 80 and still haven’t gotten an appointment, what can I do?

If you are 80 years or older, you are in the county’s highest priority vaccine group.

Areola said Thursday that the county was making a push starting Friday, Feb. 12, to send out notices to all of those 80 and older who had filled out the interest survey to try to get them set up for appointments as soon as next week.

If you are in the 80+ group and still have not heard from the county by the end of Friday, you should call the county’s vaccine help line at 913-715-2819 or email jcdhe@jocogov.org.

What’s next

The Post will be exploring other vaccine-related questions and angles in future FAQs.

We have received many questions related to: second doses, equity in who is getting vaccines and eligibility for those younger than 65.

We hope to explore and answer these questions in future Friday FAQs.

Where Johnson County’s vaccine rollout is currently

Current Phase

Johnson County is following Kansas’ vaccine rollout plan and is currently in Tier 1 of Phase 2, primarily focused on vaccinating people 80 years and older.

The county also continues to organize vaccinations for essential health care workers, first responders and educators.

Hospitals have also begun vaccinating patients who are 65 and older.

Vaccine Supply

Vaccine supply remains extremely limited.

Johnson County health officials say the county has been receiving anywhere between 5,000 and 7,000 first doses through the state each week.

The county estimates some 150,000 Johnson County residents are eligible as part of Phase 2.

At the current pace of vaccine supply, it would still take weeks to vaccinate all eligible individuals in Phase 2. (But federal officials yesterday indicated they anticipate a major ramp-up in national vaccine supply by April.)

More information

Many of the Post’s questions were answered during a virtual press conference hosted by the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, which you can watch below:

