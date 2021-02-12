Briefly Noted: Leawood Rotary Club works on city beautification

Leawood Rotary Club works on city beautification

Leawood Rotary Club members worked on city beautification with pop-up trash events to pick up litter along city streets on warmer winter days.

Members would pick up trash while walking their dogs or gather in small groups to target busy streets and intersections. Club President Lisa May said “it’s amazing how many crushed cans and mini-liquor bottles we find.”

Shawnee Mission to host Westwood View community engagement event Feb. 13

Shawnee Mission is hosting a community engagement event on Feb. 13 for input about the Westwood View Elementary rebuild project.

The district will provide more information to community members and will also ask those in attendance for input during the event. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westwood View gymnasium.