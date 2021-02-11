Here’s a list of Valentine’s Day deals and specials in Johnson County

Johnson County is feeling the love this year with numerous Valentine’s Day deals.
Restaurants, doggy day cares and salons are all offering a wide variety of deals to share with loved ones — of the two, or four-legged variety.
Here’s where to find Valentine’s Day deals near you:
- Tyler Kingston at Corinth Square is hosting a Love Fest on Saturday, Feb. 13. Treats, unique gifts, bouquets and giveaways are all on the menu.
- Fairway Creamery has a limited supply of creator Christopher Elbow’s Valentine’s Day boxes available in store and online.
- Bag and Baggage at the Prairie Village Shops is offering a buy one, get one 50% off on its silver ion face masks through Valentine’s Day.
- Caenen Castle in Shawnee is offering a night of romance with an $80 four-course meal and an optional $35 wine pairing.
- The Learning Tree at Corinth Square has special treats, toys and books for kids — all of which can be complimentary wrapped in
special red, pink and white ribbon.
- Blue Moose at the Village Shops is offering a Valentine’s weekend couple’s special for $60.
- Pinot’s Palette in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza is hosting arts and hearts classes this Valentine’s Day. Participants will receive a goody bag with Town Center treats, and can also opt to enter a giveaway.
- SPIN! Pizza at Corinth Square is offering a $45 take-and-bake lasagna meal with handmade lasagna, a caesar salad kit and garlic bread.
- Corinth Square’s Va Bene is offering a $35 per person multi-course menu, which will begin with a complimentary glass of pink bubbly.
- Minsky’s, with several locations across Johnson County, is offering heart-shaped pizzas for Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.
- When a dog is brought in for a half or full day of daycare on Feb. 14, On the Ball will give the pup a $5 holiday cookie free of charge.
-
Social Suppers and Corinth Square is offering a Valentine’s Day dinner with a choice of bacon-wrapped steak with Gorgonzola sauce and mashed potatoes, or Cajun shrimp pasta. Both dinners come with strawberry spinach salad and a chocolate fudge pie.
- A private, dine-in or carryout dinner will be available at Lenexa Public Market from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. The cost is $50 per person, and a menu can be found online here.
