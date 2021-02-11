KC Golf Classic set to return this May after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19

After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the KC Golf Classic is returning this year — but with a different name.

The golf event has been rebranded as the AdventHealth Championship, as part of a six-year partnership with the health provider.

The tournament formerly known as the KC Golf Classic returns to Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Mo., the week of May 17 – 23, 2021 as part of the Korn Ferry Tour.

The 72-hole competition features 156 players from around the world, according to a press release.

“AdventHealth’s mission is based on helping and caring for others, and we’re honored to work alongside them to provide a great product to our players, staff and the Kansas City community,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin.

The Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020 and 2021 seasons are now combined as a one-time, wraparound season to compensate for prior event cancellations due to COVID-19.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission near 75th Street and I-35 is part of a larger health system operated by AdventHealth. The health provider was founded in 1962 as a community hospital with 65 beds.

“As a leading health provider, we are committed to supporting a variety of activities and events throughout the region,” said Michael Knecht, president of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission on the health system partnering with the golf event. “Staying active is an important part of our dedication to whole-person care, and golf engages multiple aspects of health to help you feel whole.”

The event began in 2009, played under different names and was branded the KC Golf Classic in 2018. Some years, it has been played at Niklaus Golf Club at LionsGate in Overland Park.

The Korn Ferry Tour serves as a developmental tour, primarily for younger golfers who have reached the PGA Tour.