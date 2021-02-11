Celebrate Black History Month with Johnson County Library’s recommended reads for children and teens

As part of an ongoing celebration of Black History Month, Johnson County Library has provided local readers with more than 120 recommended reads that uplift, celebrate and teach children and teens.

“Knowing these stories, these experiences from history, helps readers see themselves more clearly in the situations, thoughts, and feelings they can identify with and see their peers, neighbors, and community more clearly in the ones that are new,” said Chris Koppenhaver, youth services librarian. “It makes us all more connected to each other.”

Here’s the Johnson County Library’s complete list of recommended books for preschoolers. Below is a list of preschool-age books that were published in 2020:

“Sometimes People March” by Tessa Allen

“All Because You Matter” by Tami Charles

“Equality’s Call” by Deborah Diesen

“Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi

Here’s the Johnson County Library’s complete list of recommended books for elementary students. Below is a list of elementary-level books that were published in 2020:

“Northbound” by Michael S. Bandy

“Overground Railroad” by Lesa Cline-Ransome

“The ABCs of Black History” by Rio Cortez

“The Teachers March! How Selma’s Teachers Changed History” by Sandra Neil Wallace

Here’s the Johnson County Library’s complete list of recommended books for middle schoolers. Below is a list of pre-teen and adolescent books that were published in 2020:

“The Only Black Girls in Town” by Brandy Colbert

“Lifting as We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box” by Evette Dionne

“More Than A Game: Race, Gender, and Politics in Sports” by Matt Doeden

Here’s the Johnson County Library’s complete list of recommended books for high school students. Below is a list of teen books that were published in 2020: