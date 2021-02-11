Briefly Noted: Edgerton Planning Commission recommends denial of 600-acre warehouse project

Edgerton Planning Commission recommends denial of 600-acre warehouse project

The Edgerton Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended denial of a 600-acre warehouse project in a rural part of the city.

Neighboring homeowners have rallied against the project, which is led by NorthPoint Development.

The Edgerton City Council will consider the proposal March 11. [Edgerton Planning Commission recommends denial of NorthPoint Development proposal — KSHB]

SMSD handling incident with white teacher wearing Mahomes-style wig as personnel matter

The Shawnee Mission School District is handling as a personnel matter a recent incident in which a white teacher at Shawnee Mission East wore a wig meant to look like Patrick Mahomes’ hair for Chiefs spirit day.

Several students and parents were reportedly dismayed about the incident and implored the principal to address it.

[White JoCo teacher’s Mahomes Afro wig isn’t quite blackface, but it’s a terrible look — The Kansas City Star]

Melissa Cheatham announces run for OP city council

Melissa Cheatham, an active Overland Park resident, recently announced she’ll be running for Overland Park City Council.

Cheatham has been involved as a school volunteer for her two children, and has served on the city’s environmental advisory council since 2017. Cheatham said in a press release that she’s “dedicated to preserving and enhancing” the community she’s called home since 2012.

“The world and our city are changing,” Cheatham said in a press release. “We’ve got to work together to preserve the best of our community while building for the future that’s on its way.”

Mission Community Food Pantry to open Feb. 11

The Mission Community Food Pantry, located at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 5601 W. 62nd Street, will be open on Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m..

Those who are interested in participating should enter the parking lot from the Nall Avenue entrance. Volunteers will load food into trunks and backseats, so drivers should remain in their vehicles.