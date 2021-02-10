8 Johnson County pharmacies to offer limited number of COVID-19 vaccines for seniors

Retail pharmacies at eight select Hen House, Price Chopper and Walmart locations in Johnson County will begin offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines in coming days through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Vaccine supply through this channel will be extremely limited and aimed at residents 65 and older who are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 2 of Kansas’ vaccine rollout plan.

For those reasons, county and state health officials are still counseling patience for residents waiting to get doses.

“It’s just a drop in the bucket compared to what we need,” said Lee Norman, MD, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Roughly 8,700 doses in total are set to be shipped to Kansas for use in more than 30 counties as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. For context, Johnson County estimates some 150,000 county residents are eligible in Phase 2. (More than 30,000 have already been vaccinated.)

Overall, KDHE says nearly 234,000 Kansans — about 8% of the population — have been vaccinated so far.

It’s unclear when exactly doses might become available at these retail pharmacy locations. The CDC says residents who are eligible to be vaccinated should check the pharmacies’ websites for more information.

County health officials said these doses allocated through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are not distributed through the county health department.

Balls Foods, which owns Hen House and Price Chopper, has a website that will give the most current update of the status of vaccines at their participating pharmacies. An FAQ at that page says residents trying to make an appointment must be able to confirm they are currently eligible for a vaccine.

Currently in Johnson County, all individuals 65 years and older are eligible to be vaccinated, along with some “high contact critical workers” like teachers, first responders and grocery store employees.

Here are the 8 Johnson County pharmacies on the state’s list of locations that will receive doses as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program:

Price Chopper, 4950 Roe Blvd., Roeland Park

Price Chopper, 12010 W. 63rd St., Shawnee

Price Chopper, 15970 S. Mur-Len Road, Olathe

Price Chopper, 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe

Price Chopper, 7000 W. 75th St., Overland Park

Hen House, 13600 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe

Hen House, 6900 W. 135th St., Overland Park

Walmart, 13600 S. Alden St., Olathe

In addition, two pharmacies nearby in Wyandotte County will also be receiving some vaccines: