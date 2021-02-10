Food & Wine Magazine names Fairway Creamery, Fluffy Fresh donuts as best in Kansas

Donut lovers in northeast Johnson County are apparently spoiled.

Both Mission staple Fluffy Fresh Donuts, along with relative newcomer Fairway Creamery — created by chocolatier Christopher Elbow —were highlighted by Food & Wine Magazine’s recent state-by-state breakdown of the best donuts in America.

The food and travel publication recently released the list of the best donut shops in every state. Fairway Creamery and Fluffy Fresh, just a few miles apart from each other, shared top billing for Kansas.

Todd Schulte, Fairway Creamery manager, said the shop is “incredibly flattered” to be named the state’s best donut shop.

“We’re happy to be here, doing what we do and it’s always nice to be recognized,” Schulte said.

Fairway Creamery first opened in Fairway’s former Pizza 51 location at 60th Street and Mission Road in May 2019. The donut menu features cake and glazed offerings such as rose champagne and chocolate blackout — two current fan favorites.

Food & Wine described Fairway Creamery donuts as “simple… where the magic is in the details.”

“An irresistible neighborhood sweet shop where doughnuts share the stage with inventive soft-serve ice creams and far above average coffee,” the article reads.