Briefly Noted: Fitness club owner seeks state tax break while owing Johnson County $250,000 in back taxes

Colorado-based Genesis Health Club owner seeks state tax break, while owing $250,000 in delinquent taxes

Rodney Steven, owner of the Colorado-based fitness chain Genesis Health Club, is lobbying the Kansas legislature for a tax break, even as he owes several Kansas counties hundreds of thousands of dollars in delinquent property taxes.

Steven and his lobbyists have urged lawmakers to insert a health club exemption into the Kansas Senate’s high-profile property tax transparency bill, a version of which passed the chamber Tuesday night.

Steven owes nearly $550,000 in delinquent property taxes in Kansas, including $250,000 in Johnson County, where there are several Genesis franchises.

If the tax bill were to become law, Steven’s sought-after fitness club exemption would cost Johnson County roughly $1.1 million annually in property tax revenue. [Tax-break seeking health club kingpin delinquent on at least $549,000 in property tax payments — Kansas Reflector]

Missing woman found safe during freezing temps

A 32-year-old woman who was missing on Monday evening has been found safe.

The Overland Park Police Department alerted that Chivon Ash-Vieu was reported missing by her mother at about 11 p.m. Monday. The extreme temperatures could exacerbate her health issues.

Officer John Lacy tweeted after 8 a.m. Tuesday that Ash-Vieu was found safe.

Media update: We have located the missing person near W.106 and Mastin. Medical staff is with her. https://t.co/Ecpd4FpsFg — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) February 9, 2021

Prairie Village Arts Council to host virtual program for Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day

The Prairie Village Arts Council is hosting a 50-minute, virtual program on Feb. 15 in honor of Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day.

Shawnee Mission strings teacher Jennifer Mitchell — who has performed for more than 13,000 students and seniors in the metro area with the Kansas City Civic Orchestra — will perform the violin. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m., and more information can be found online here.