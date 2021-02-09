Briefly Noted: Tubbesings sue Kansas Republican Party over campaign flyer

Tubbesings sue Kansas Republican Party over campaign flyer

Shawnee developer Kevin Tubbesing and his wife, former city councilmember Dawn Tubbesing, have sued the Kansas Republican Party over campaign flyers in a state Senate race last year. The Tubbesings say the flyers accused them of cronyism and corruption.

The flyers in question mention two separate $250 campaign contributions that Dawn Tubbesing made to Democrat Lindsey Constance, who ran unsuccessfully against Republican Mike Thompson in the November 2020 election. One of the flyers suggests that the donations were connected to a development proposal by Kevin Tubbesing to build an apartment complex in downtown Shawnee.

Constance, a Shawnee city councilmember, voted to approve tax incentives for the project.

The lawsuit, filed last month in Johnson County District Court, accuses the Kansas GOP of “false light” invasion of privacy, that is, giving publicity to a person or matter in a false way.

A spokesperson for the Kansas GOP called the lawsuit “frivolous.” [Johnson County developer, former councilwoman sue Kansas GOP over campaign flyer — The Kansas City Star]

Roeland Park Price Chopper receives false bomb threat

The Price Chopper in Roeland Park, 4950 Roe Boulevard, received a false bomb threat on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris said a customer who overheard a conversation about a bomb threat called in the information around 11 a.m.

The store did not close but did limit the number of customers who entered to keep the crowd to a minimum, he said.

Roeland Park police officers, a bomb dog and store management checked the store for anything unusual and nothing was found. No arrests were made, and Morris said the they suspect the false threat may have been used as a distraction for shoplifters.

Shawnee, Lenexa city websites down amid nationwide outage by web host Civic Live

The city websites for both Lenexa and Shawnee are both back up Tuesday after their web host Civic Live experienced a weeklong nationwide outage.

The websites for both cities Monday posted temporary webpages that listed important city department phone numbers and links to city meeting information, job postings and other critical information in lieu of the normal city sites.

No other websites for cities in northern Johnson County appear to have been affected by the outage.

Details on the outage are available here.

Shawnee spends $1.6 million to replace vehicles and equipment

The Shawnee City Council on Jan. 11 agreed to spend about $1.6 million total to replace fleet vehicles for the city’s police, fire, public works, and parks and recreation departments. Each department is spending the following:

Police: About $492,000 on 10 new police vehicles

About $492,000 on 10 new police vehicles Fire: Up to $70,000 on one new SUV

Up to $70,000 on one new SUV Public works: About $415,000 for three vehicles and two mowers

About $415,000 for three vehicles and two mowers Parks and recreation: About $151,000 for one vehicle and various pieces of equipment

The Shawnee City Council unanimously agreed to all purchases for the police, fire, and parks and recreation departments. The council voted 7-1 to approve purchases for the public works department. Councilmember Tammy Thomas voted in dissent. Thomas raised concerns with the city’s process to split mowing costs between internal resources and contract labor.

Assistant City Manager Caitlin Gard said city staff periodically reviews mowing expenses to ensure the process is cost effective.