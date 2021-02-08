Updates from Johnson County Community College: Read up on JCCC’s English Department

JCCC’s English Department courses help students become better communicators, stronger writers and well-rounded readers – qualities that apply to any career endeavor! We are proud to offer one of the most dynamic curricula in the Kansas City metropolitan area. JCCC is fortunate to have a community of experts not only in composition and rhetoric, but also a wide array of literature, creative writing and film interests.

An Emphasis on Effective Communication

Clear, concise communication is key to success in any career. In fact, corporate giants such as Google and Facebook are placing a higher emphasis on these “soft skills” after years of focusing on “hard skills” such as science and technology. As more of the workforce relies on technology, individuals who are able to understand each other, work in teams, and accept and adapt to diverse points of view will be in high demand.

An integral part of the college experience is learning how to incorporate and credit research in written assignments. JCCC’s English courses run the full gamut of college-level writing, from crafting effective sentences to creating groundbreaking research projects, both technical and creative.

Successful completion of Composition I and II is a requirement for many degree and certificate programs at JCCC and beyond. For students looking to continue their education after JCCC, both courses are approved by the Kansas Board of Regents for guaranteed transfer among all Kansas public colleges and universities.

For the Love of Literature

From the Bible as Literature to the Literature of American Pop Music, from Homer and Shakespeare to science fiction and children’s lit, students will learn to understand perspectives from all angles. Our 200-level course options look at literature from a variety of vantage points, including:

Genre — with courses like Introduction to Fiction, Introduction to Poetry, Drama as Literature, and Masterpieces of Cinema

Take the Next Step!

Flexible course delivery options, including online and online-hybrid, are available. We offer classes that start as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m. to fit any busy schedule. Short-term classes that start mid-semester are also available and offer an accelerated alternative to a standard 16-week course.

Let JCCC set the foundation for your educational journey. It’s free to apply and easy to enroll!