Shawnee finalizing plans for 67th and Quivira traffic signal project

Shawnee is finalizing plans to replace the traffic signal at 67th Street and Quivira Road. The new traffic signal will include related infrastructure for traffic control, pedestrian signaling, and curb ramps.

The Shawnee City Council on Jan. 25 unanimously agreed to several actions on the $270,000 project which is part of the city’s 2021-30 capital improvement program.

The traffic signal in need of replacement is on the southwest corner between the sidewalk and the curb, about 3 feet from Quivira Road. The city council approved a new design that will move the traffic signal to the west of the sidewalk.

City staff noted this change will provide safer operations for the intersection. Right-of-way would also accommodate a new traffic signal cabinet.

City to use eminent domain

City staff said they have met with a neighboring property owner, design staff and an appraiser to discuss the right-of-way acquisition. However, no purchase agreement was reached, so the city is now moving forward with the process to condemn the property and claim eminent domain. City staff also noted that moving forward with eminent domain will avoid project delays.

Construction was supposed to begin in October. The original completion date for the project was in April.

The existing traffic signal will remain operational during construction and will be removed once construction of the new traffic signal is complete.

City staff hosted a virtual public informational meeting in August so neighboring residents could learn more about the project and ask questions. During the meeting, staff said the traffic signal currently in place is nearing the end of its functional life and needs to be replaced.