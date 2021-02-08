Here’s a list of Johnson County Black-owned businesses to support during Black History Month — and beyond

When Dawn Rattan first opened EverFit in Shawnee almost six years ago, she would give prospective members tours without mentioning that she owned the fitness center.

Many people thought she was the woman who worked behind the front desk.

Then Rattan decided it was important that prospective members knew EverFit was a Black-owned business. She said she came to the realization that if someone wouldn’t be willing to consider supporting her business just because she was Black, then she wouldn’t want them as an EverFit client anyway.

Rattan said she wants people to give Black-owned businesses in Johnson County a chance — not just during February, which is Black History Month, but year-round.

Supporting Black-owned businesses doesn’t always mean buying goods or services either, Rattan said.

“Give us a try, come meet us,” Rattan said. “If someone already has a gym they go to, tell another friend about my gym. If someone already has a favorite barber that they go to, they can at least go and like a [Black-owned barber’s] page.”

In the spirit of Black History Month, we’ve rounded up a list of Johnson County Black-owned businesses you can support in February and every month of the year.

Leawood

Lenexa

Merriam

Mission

Olathe

Overland Park

Shawnee