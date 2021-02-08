Briefly Noted: Olathe Schools to return all students to classrooms full-time

Olathe Public Schools returning to classroom full time

For the first time in the 2020-21 school year, the Olathe school district will allow all students to return to the classroom full time, starting next month.

Olathe is the first of Johnson County’s largest districts to bring middle and high school students back to classrooms five days a week. In other districts in the county, including Shawnee Mission, older students are learning in a hybrid format, alternating between in-person and online classes.

USD 232 in De Soto as well as Spring Hill, both smaller districts, have allowed secondary students to return to full-time, in-person learning Feb. 1. [First of Johnson County’s big districts to allow all students in classrooms full time — The Kansas City Star]

Lenexa survey seeking residents’ opinions on recycling services

The city of Lenexa recently launched a survey seeking residents’ opinions on recycling services in the city. Waste Management told the city in December that it wanted to reduce weekly recycling pickup to every other week.

Residents can participate in the survey here.

Lenexa’s Dentec receives $1.4 million in grants for PPE production

Dentec Safety Specialists, a Lenexa manufacturer, has received $1.4 million in state and federal funding to allow them to manufacture personal protective equipment for COVID-19.

The manufacturer produced reusable protective masks pre-pandemic for shipbuilding and other industries. Although Dentec couldn’t purchase the appropriate machines when COVID-19 hit, the company knew it could make N95 masks if the funds became available.

Dentec was able to secure a Kansas Department of Commerce grant for $400,000 and about $1 million through CARES Act funding with the help of Rep. Sharice Davids’ office.