Your Community: Curbside Holds Pickup comes to more locations

Last year, Johnson County Library launched a new Curbside Holds Pickup service to give patrons a contactless pickup option at the Cedar Roe, Gardner and Leawood Pioneer branches. As expected, this service has been popular with patrons. In fact, it has been so popular that many requested that the service be offered at more locations. The Library listened and responded by expanding the service to the Oak Park and Spring Hill branches on February 1.

Oak Park is expecting to receive additional demand due to its close proximity to Central Resource Library, which is undergoing renovations that will lead to temporarily modifying or suspending some services during construction. Spring Hill, meanwhile, will create a valuable opportunity for contactless holds pickup in southern Johnson County, alongside the existing curbside service at the Gardner branch.

While you are always welcome to pick up your materials inside the branch, you also have the option for contactless holds pickup from the comfort of your vehicle. With curbside service now at the Cedar Roe, Gardner, Leawood Pioneer, Oak Park and Spring Hill locations along with drive-thru windows at the Blue Valley, Lenexa City Center and Monticello locations, a contactless holds pickup option is available in all quadrants of Johnson County.

Hours for curbside service mirror the current branch hours, but the service closes 15 minutes prior to the close of the branch. Please note that Curbside Holds Pickup service may be temporarily suspended during severe weather, including extreme temperatures.

To use the curbside service:

Look for the parking stalls designated with blue Curbside Hold Pickup signs in the branch’s parking lot. To initiate the pickup, text the word HOLD to the phone number on the sign and follow the prompts. Message and data rates may apply. Please note you must be present at the Library to initiate pickup. When staff has located and checked out your material, a Library staff member will bring out your hold(s). Pop your trunk or roll down a passenger window so staff can safely place your item(s) in your car.

If you would like to learn more about the curbside service, checkout the Curbside Holds Pickup FAQ on jocolibrary.org.

