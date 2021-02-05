Leawood Police ask for public’s help in search for Kimberly Cooke, missing since July 2020

Leawood Police are seeking the public’s help in the search for Kimberly Cooke, a former Leawood resident missing since July 2020.

In a media release this week, Capt. Brad Robbins describes Kimberly Cooke as a “55-year-old white female with brown hair, hazel eyes and a small build (5’2”, 105 pounds).”

Robbins notes that Cooke does take medication but that neither foul play nor a medical condition is suspected to have contributed to her disappearance.

Cooke is a former Leawood resident whose family still lives there and is asking for help in finding information of her whereabouts.

In the time leading up to her last known contact last summer. Leawood Police say Cooke had been living in motels around the Kansas City metro after moving out of her Leawood home.

If you have any information on Cooke’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Leawood Police Investigations Unit at 913-663-9309 or email tips@leawood.org.