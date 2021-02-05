AdventHealth Shawnee Mission will vaccinate 2,000 seniors Saturday — how to get future vaccine alerts

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission will administer approximately 2,000 first-round doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to seniors at a mass vaccination clinic Saturday, Feb. 6.

The hospital stresses that all available slots for the event, which will be held at the spacious Leawood campus of the Church of the Resurrection, have already been booked. No walk-ins will be allowed in the clinic, only people who have completed registration and received a confirmation email.

AdventHealth’s clinic in partnership with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment comes as the county continues to deal with demand for vaccines that far outstrips the available doses coming through state and federal supply chains.

If you are currently eligible to get vaccinated but weren’t able to get an appointment for AdventHealth’s Saturday clinic, there are still ways to stay in the loop:

Hospital systems offer alerts and updates

All major health systems serving Johnson County have begun contacting patients to let them know if they are currently eligible to get vaccinated. (Right now, that’s people 65 and older only.)

Hospitals are also offering ways to sign up for alerts and updates if you’d like to know more about when and how vaccinations will be made available to priority groups. In some cases, hospitals are offering information to non-patients.

Here’s how each hospital is handling that:

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission offers alerts by filling out this online form.

The University of Kansas Health System will reach out to current patients, or those who have received services in the last three years, via MyChart once they become eligible. Those who are not current patients can fill out this form to be contacted upon eligibility.

Saint Luke’s doesn’t have a list to join for vaccinations, but patients who are eligible will be randomized and contacted respectively.

HCA Midwest Health, which covers Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center, is asking those eligible to complete an online form in order to receive additional information and schedule an appointment.

Olathe Medical Center is asking individuals to call its system-affiliated doctors or schedule an appointment through its patient portal when possible. More information can be found here.

What about residents who are not part of those hospital systems?

Johnson County assistant county manager Joe Connor said during a Thursday news conference on Facebook that county officials are working with other local health care systems to address concerns from residents who may not be a patient at any of those systems.

Connor said eligible residents can also receive vaccinations at future county clinics, which will be ongoing, including next week on Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“[Johnson County] will continue to have clinics on a regular basis, also,” Connor said. “If you don’t feel like you are part of a health system or you don’t feel you have connections, you always have our connection to use.”

If you have not done so already, you are encouraged to fill out the county’s vaccine interest form if you live or work in Johnson County.

Connor said the county has staffed up a call center with 15 people in order to respond to residents’ questions about vaccinations.