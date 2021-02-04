Johnson County urges Chiefs fans to avoid ‘Superspreader Sunday’ — for starters, stay home

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here.

Watch parties with distancing and masks will keep Chiefs fans safe — and virtual parties will keep them safer, according to the county health department.

Nationwide, health leaders have found that COVID-19 cases spike after major holidays, and as recently noted by the New York Times there is reason to worry that in-person watch parties could turn this unofficial holiday into “Superspreader Sunday.”

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment officials said they’ve noticed spikes in COVID-19 cases following some major holidays as well as football watch parties. And the Super Bowl LV game is also happening when contagious new variants of the virus are starting to spread in the United States.

Elizabeth Holzschuh, JCDHE epidemiology director, said cases spiked after Independence Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving. Case counts remained relatively stable after Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Holzschuh said the department expects to see some sort of uptick after the Super Bowl.

“Throughout the fall we have identified clusters of cases associated with football watch parties, which would lead us to believe that there will be transmission stemming from Super Bowl watch parties,” Holzschuh said. “Whether we will see a large increase in our case counts will remain to be seen.”

With the health and safety risks of gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic JCDHE has some tips for how Chiefs fans can stay safe and healthy watching the Super Bowl game, and that includes staying home to watch the game if possible.

“It’s okay if you decide to stay home and remain apart from others,” said Sanmi Areola, director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, in an email.

Here’s some advice about what’s safe:

Host a virtual watch party: Video chat services such as Zoom, Google Hangouts, Facebook Messenger and Houseparty offer a variety of options for virtual gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday.

Video chat services such as Zoom, Google Hangouts, Facebook Messenger and Houseparty offer a variety of options for virtual gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday. Stay home if you’re sick or exposed: Stay home if you are sick or have been near someone who thinks they may have or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Stay home if you are sick or have been near someone who thinks they may have or have been exposed to COVID-19. Share recipes: Share appetizer recipes with friends and family so that even though households are separate, they’re sharing the same type of dish.

Share appetizer recipes with friends and family so that even though households are separate, they’re sharing the same type of dish. Group text during the game: Start a group text chat to talk about the game while watching.

Follow these guidelines for in-person gatherings:

If fans are still going to attend watch parties, the department has provided the following tips for mitigating the risks of COVID-19 spread.

Mask up: Wear a mask appropriately and consistently, both indoors and outdoors.

Wear a mask appropriately and consistently, both indoors and outdoors. Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you: People without symptoms or with a recent negative test result can still spread COVID-19 to others. Avoid direct contact with guests and hosts — including handshakes and hugs — with others not from their household.

People without symptoms or with a recent negative test result can still spread COVID-19 to others. Avoid direct contact with guests and hosts — including handshakes and hugs — with others not from their household. Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces: Avoid crowds and indoor spaces that lack fresh air from the outdoors. If indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible.

Avoid crowds and indoor spaces that lack fresh air from the outdoors. If indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. Wash your hands: Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing and before eating.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing and before eating. Stay outdoors if possible: If you do gather with people who don’t live with you, gatherings and activities held outdoors are safer than indoor gatherings.

Follow these additional tips to make Super Bowl watch parties even safer: