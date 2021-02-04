Briefly Noted: Johnson County allocating $600,000 toward Monticello Road improvements in Shawnee

Shawnee receiving county dollars to fund Monticello Road improvements

The city of Shawnee’s Monticello Road improvements project is slated to receive up to $600,000 in Johnson County funds to support construction costs.

The $5.9 million project involves complete reconstruction of the road, including:

New pavement, grading and striping

Curb and shared-used path

Sidewalk and accessibility

Storm sewer

Utility relocation for WaterOne

Street lighting and signing

The agreement for the County Assisted Road Systems program could allow for reimbursement of 50% of costs, capped at $600,000. The Shawnee City Council on Jan. 25 unanimously approved the agreement.

Prairie Village Arts Council seeks photographer submissions

The Prairie Village Arts Council is seeking photographers to submit artwork to its fourth annual Art of Photography competition.

Art of Photography is open to all ages 18 and older, whose submitted works are created with a camera. There will be cash prizes for best of show, honorable mention and people’s choice. Photo categories are as follows:

People and portraits of people

Landscapes and architecture

Abstract/non-traditional/photo collage/highly digitally-enhanced

Those interested in entering can do so online here, by the March 12 deadline.

Lenexa accessing private property for Oakhill storm drainage project

Lenexa is beginning the process to access private property for the construction of the Oakhill storm drainage improvements project.

Located along 83rd to 79th streets between Lackman Road and Mill Creek, the $2.7 million project incolves improvements of about 2 miles of pipes in the area.

The city plans to obtain easements from about six additional properties for the project on top of the easements the city already has for the site.

The Lenexa City Council on Jan. 19 unanimously approved a resolution declaring it necessary to move forward with obtaining easements.

Overland Park reports loud blast Wednesday morning

The city of Overland Park, Overland Park Police Department and Overland Park Fire Department reported that they received reports of a loud blast or explosion sound in south Overland Park. Reports of the sound came in from 143rd to 167th Streets and Quivira to U.S. 69 shortly before 9 a.m.

No injuries or significant damage have been reported, according to a press release. The cause is unconfirmed.

“Police and fire departments have investigated possible sources, including construction demolition, power transformers or sonic booms,” city staff noted. “Permitted construction contractors in the area report no blasting operations this morning. Evergy reports no power outages in the area.”