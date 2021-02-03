Briefly Noted: Shawnee hires Turner Construction for fire stations project; Lenexa converts all streetlights to LED

Shawnee hires Turner Construction for fire stations project

Shawnee has hired Turner Construction for $15,000 to serve as the construction manager for pre-construction services on the city project to renovate Fire Station 71 and Fire Station 73. The Shawnee City Council on Jan. 25 unanimously approved hiring the company.

The city is also exploring options to replace Fire Station 71, according to city documents.

The total budget for the project is $14.6 million. Construction is expected to begin later this year and take about nine months to complete.

Lenexa finishes converting all streetlights to LED

Lenexa recently finishing converting all of its city streetlights to LED lighting.

The project to go full LED citywide began in August 2018 and was completed in December 2020, according to city documents.

The total construction cost was just under $1.4 million.

Prairie Village to install stop signs at 71st Terrace and Eaton Street

The Prairie Village City Council Monday approved the installation of stop signs at 71st Terrace and Eaton Street.

Although there are two stop signs currently at the intersection for northbound and southbound traffic, eastbound and westbound traffic will be receiving the new signs. TranSystems, the city’s traffic engineering consultant, found the additional stop signs to be justified after an evaluation.