Man grazed by bullet after being shot at while driving along State Line near Prairie Village

A man suffered a “minor grazing wound” after shots were fired, reportedly from one vehicle to another, along State Line Road near Prairie Village Tuesday afternoon.

Prairie Village police received a 911 call about 3:20 p.m. from a person reporting that their vehicle had been shot at on the Kansas City, Mo., side of the border.

Kansas City, Mo., Police said the shooting occurred as the victim’s vehicle sat facing westbound at a stop light at Meadow Lake Parkway and State Line Road just east of Prairie Village.

“They heard gunshots and glass breaking. Then they heard tires squealing and observed a vehicle drive away,” KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina wrote in an email. “One victim sustained a minor grazing wound to his left thigh and refused medical treatment at the scene.”

After shots were fired, the victim’s vehicle drove into the State Line Shopping Center in the 7600 block of State Line Road in Prairie Village to call the police.

Johnson County Med-Act responded at the shopping center. Prairie Village Police confirmed that no one was transported from the scene by ambulance.

The victim’s vehicle could be seen in the parking lot with the passenger side window shattered.

Recorded radio traffic indicates the suspect vehicle was a black car last seen driving northbound on State Line Road.

Kansas City, Mo., Police continue to investigate the incident.