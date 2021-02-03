Need Super Bowl Sunday food ideas? Here’s a list of Johnson County restaurants offering to-go specials

Although Super Bowl Sunday will look a little different due to COVID-19, there’s one common denominator that won’t be missed: food.
As Johnson County prepares to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7, several local restaurants are offering deals on meal packages and treats for fans to enjoy while watching the Super Bowl. Here’s a look at where to get Super Bowl meal, treats and more in Johnson County:
-
The recently opened Va Bene in Prairie Village is offering a $35 lasagna Sunday or game day sandwich tray. Va Bene’s lasagna dinner — dine-in only from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. comes with four meat ragu, garlic cream sauce, four cheese blend, rustic marinara sauce, ricotta, house herbs and grilled focaccia bread to serve four people. The 12-sandwich, 12-cookie, two-side game day tray will serve up to 12 people and is available to-go from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bilski’s Bar and Grill in Merriam is offering a $8.95 cheeseburger basket, a $5 polish sausage sandwich and $4.50 chili dogs.
- The Bar in Mission is having takeout specials for Chiefs fans watching the game at home, including $100 for 50 chicken tenders or 100 wings, $60 for 25 potato skins and $50 for 25 pretzel sticks.
- Salty Iguana at Corinth Square is offering $5 gold margaritas on Red Friday, Feb. 5, and $9 fishbowl margaritas on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6 and 7.
- Corinth Square’s Social Suppers is offering a three-dip special for $25, which comes with buffalo chicken dip, bleu cheese and bacon dip, and spinach artichoke dip.
- Leawood’s Duck Donuts is offering a Chiefs-inspired donut assortment that features vanilla icing with red and gold sprinkles, maple bacon and chocolate icing with Oreo cookies. Additionally, in the event of a back-to-back Chiefs Super Bowl victory, Duck Donuts customers will receive a free donut on Feb. 8 — no other purchase necessary.
- BRGR at Corinth Square is offering a game day to-go special: four S&P burgers and four regular fries for $24.
- Pegah’s in Merriam will be having a game day special from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and customers can get a fried chicken dinner — including chicken, mashed potatoes and a vegetable — for $8.99.
- Corinth Square’s Great Harvest is offering a game day party platter to serve 12 people for $45. The platter comes with a challah game day sandwich, six frosted sugar cookies and six brownie triangles.
- The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to support local restaurants this Super Bowl Sunday. Their list of Shawnee bars and restaurants offering big game deals can be found here.
