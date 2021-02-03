Home-gating with Q39

There are few things that surpass Kansas City’s love for barbecue and football – or the combination of the two. This season has been a historic one, from COVID-19 restrictions and reduced capacities at games, to an unprecedented back-to-back run for the championship. While celebrations look different this year, Q39 introduced several options to make your home-gating experience the best yet.

Butcher Block Bundles

Q39’s latest addition, Butcher Block Bundles, feature whole, smoked meats that are served hot and ready to carve at home. Specifically designed for curbside pick-up, the meats are pulled straight from the smoker and placed into a pan, forgoing any carving. Keeping the meat whole allows for the juices to stay sealed in, offering a fast and fresh to-go option. The Butcher Block Bundle series includes an Ultimate Beef Brisket package, Pig Out package, and Barn Yard package.

“We talk about quality here, and that’s super important,” said Owner and Executive Chef Rob Magee. “We’re always thinking about how we can make the experience of picking up food and eating it at home fresh and exciting.”

The Ultimate Beef Brisket package includes a whole Certified Angus Beef brisket that is hickory-smoked to perfection. The same can be said of the pork shoulder, which is apple brined and smoked for an entire day. It goes straight from the smoker into your car when you pick-up.

“Say you order the pork the night before – we put all of our award-winning seasonings on it, and smoke it all day,” said Magee. “When you come in at the specified time, we take it out of the smoker, put it in a pan and it goes right to your table.”

The Barn Yard Package includes two half chickens that are smoked for an hour and a half, while the house-made chipotle sausage is smoked for just over an hour. After smoking, the meat is seasoned with Q39’s signature rib rub and finished on an oak wood-fired grill just long enough to give the sausage a “snap” to the casing.

Q39 prides itself on their innovative creations, including its sides. Each Butcher Block Bundle includes four house-made sides, baked beans with pinto beans and burnt ends, cucumber onion salad with dill vinaigrette, apple slaw with creamy dressing and fresh granny smith apples, and potato salad with russet potatoes, egg and tarragon. Q39 sauce and fresh rolls accompany each bundle.

Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance at Q39KC.com and picked-up curbside from either Q39 location.

Grab N Go BBQ Packages

Kansas City football fans have another easy and convenient carryout option with Q39’s Grab N Go BBQ Packages. Similar to Butcher Block Bundles, the popular option is designed for easy ordering and curbside pick-up.

The Grab N Go Packages are priced per person (four person minimum) and include a choice of two pre-sliced meats, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, rolls and Q39 barbecue sauce. Ordering online is easy – select the number of people, choose your meats, and decide your pickup time.

Last but not least, Q39’s award-winning Best Wings on the Planet are available to order by the dozen and Honey Glazed Spare Ribs are available to order by the half or full slab.

Visit Q39 online at Q39KC.com to make reservations, place carryout orders and shop Q39 rubs and sauces. Or visit Q39 at either of its two locations: in Midtown at 1000 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111 or the Overland Park location at 11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS.