Johnson County residents looking for vaccine doses can now check out Kansas’ Find My Vaccine Map

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here.

Johnson County residents looking for a way to get vaccinated now have another tool at their disposal: Kansas’ new Find My Vaccine Map.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s interactive map shows a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers who may be able to administer doses to eligible people in the first two phases of the statewide vaccination response.

To learn more about where vaccine distribution stands in Johnson County, read our explainer Johnson County Phase 2 vaccine distribution expands this week — what you need to know

The new online tool from KDHE includes information on providers who are administering vaccines, broken into three categories: providers that have recently received a batch of vaccines, providers who have not received recent shipments and providers who are not publicly sharing their vaccine dose availability.

As of Tuesday, nearly all providers listed in Johnson County had no public information available.

Know before you go

Local hospitals, including AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Olathe Medical Center, KU Health, HCA and St. Luke’s, have already started contacting patients in their systems who may be eligible to receive vaccines as part of Phase 2.

If you are currently eligible for a vaccine in Phase 2, have not been contacted by your primary health care provider (or do not have one) and see a provider on KDHE’s map that appears to have vaccines available, KDHE encourages you to contact the provider to confirm vaccine availability, eligibility, location and hours before visiting the location.

Some vaccine providers require appointments, while others welcome walk-ins without an appointment but you should always call first to confirm, urged KDHE.

Johnson County is in Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations, with more residents eligible to get vaccines, but county health officials warn that vaccine supply, overall, remains extremely limited.

Here’s are the groups currently being prioritized in Phase 2:

Persons aged 65 and older

Anyone living or working in licensed congregate settings

High-contact critical workers, including first responders and some teachers

Unvaccinated Kansans from Phase 1

Here’s everyone in Phase 1:

Healthcare workers

Residents or patients in long-term care, senior housing, or LTC-supported independent living

Essential workers as part of pandemic response

KDHE noted that the COVID-19 vaccine is free and no insurance is required. While vaccine providers are permitted to charge an administration fee, they cannot deny a vaccine based on inability to pay.

Here is a look at the map when you search for providers within a 10-mile radius of Overland Park:

The grey dots indicate providers who aren’t publicly sharing their COVID-19 vaccine supply levels through the Find My Vaccine Map tool. These providers can still be contacted by individuals looking for the vaccine. The yellow mark indicates a provider (AdventHealth Shawnee Mission) who did not receive a vaccine shipment this week, but who could still have vaccine available.

More information on what the interactive tool does and does not do: