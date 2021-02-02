Johnson County saw an uptick in thefts last year — here are a few tips on how to keep your belongings safe

After a year of increased thefts and auto burglaries, the Westwood Police Department is encouraging residents to implement a collection of practices — dubbed the #9Pm routine.

Other police departments, locally and nationally, have been sharing similar messages, Chief Greg O’Halloran said. Residents and the general public should try to turn the #9PM routine into a habit to help deter criminals, he said.

“I think working together we can all reduce crime and it starts with the basics of using the locks that you have and the lighting that you have, and then the good old fashioned getting to know your neighbors,” O’Halloran said.

Additionally, O’Halloran said the department wants residents to call when something seems off in their neighborhood so officers can respond.

Below is the #9PM routine: