Briefly Noted: Johnson County Library hosting virtual Table Top Games; K-7 stretch closed for road work

Johnson County Library hosting virtual Table Top Games

Johnson County Library is hosting virtual monthly Table Top Games events this spring. The next event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

“I have always been a huge board game fan, starting with the classics like Monopoly, The Game of Life, and Clue,” said a librarian for Johnson County Library. “But, it wasn’t until a road trip in 2014 that tabletop gaming became a family obsession.”

Registration for the events is available on the library’s website.

KDOT closing westbound lane on 83rd over K-7 Highway for maintenance

The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the right lane of westbound 83rd Street over K-7 Highway for bridge maintenance from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.