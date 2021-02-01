Suspect in Westwood cold case killing makes first court appearance

Eugene Clayton Keltner, the suspect in a Westwood cold case murder from 2003, had his first appearance in court last week.

Keltner is charged with the first-degree murder of David Ray Ninemire, who was killed during an aggravated robbery at the former Apple Market in Westwood on Aug. 15, 2003.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe tweeted on Friday that Keltner, 41, appeared in court that day via video link.

During the first appearance, the defendant was appointed a public defender and Judge Thomas Sutherland ordered Keltner to appear in court on Feb. 4 for a “no go” preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

Keltner was previously serving time at Lansing Correctional Facility for an unrelated involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery linked to a Wyandotte County murder case.

Although the Westwood Apple Market is now a Walmart, a plaque sits outside the entrance commemorating Ninemire.

The Johnson County Sheriff”s Office led the investigation on the years-long cold case, with assistance from several cities and the Kansas and Federal Bureaus of Investigation.

The murder charge against Keltner was filed in August 2020.