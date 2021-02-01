Capitol Update: Rep. Jerry Stogsdill voices concerns with local GOP actions

Each week, we provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol. Rep. Jerry Stogsdill, Rep. Jo Ella Hoye and Sen. Cindy Holscher are scheduled to send updates this week.

Below is the submission from Democratic State Rep. Stogsdill, who represents District 21.

The Kansas Republican Party has spent the last four year purging their ranks of moderate members. They’ve embraced a radical far-right agenda and created a caucus of Sam Brownback followers – and a nightmare for the people of Kansas.

As a reminder, the Brownback administration took Kansas to the very brink of economic disaster, which we’re still clawing back from. They attacked our public schools, denied tens of thousands of Kansans affordable healthcare, and damaged the image of Kansas in the eyes of the nation. But with a veto-proof supermajority in both the House and the Senate, the ultra conservatives have already begun the rollout of their “Back to Brownback” agenda.

They started by ramming through a Constitutional Amendment that would result in one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, denying access to care even in the cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger. This amendment would take away a woman’s right to manage her own body, limit her access to healthcare, and put the very personal and heartbreaking decision on abortion into the hands of the Kansas Legislature.

Personally, I trust the women of Kansas to make the right decisions for themselves on this most personal and private of issues. The ultra-conservative Republican majority would rather have those private decisions made by the government.

I object to the Republican “just say no” approach to reducing the number of abortions in Kansas because it is simplistic, politically motivated and will simply not work. There are several ways to actually reduce the number of abortions in Kansas, but they require spending money to provide services to the mother prior to giving birth and to the mother and child once the baby is born. Giving women the assurance that they will have access to the pre and postnatal care and services they need to have and raise a healthy and happy child would provide the framework necessary to truly lower the number of abortions in Kansas. Unfortunately, getting Republicans to support healthcare, work assistance, and educational opportunities for women and children has proven, time and again, to be futile.

Furthermore, the hypocrisy surrounding this Republican Amendment is stunning. The Amendment states that it would be put in front of voters in August – of 2022! If the Republican concern is really about lowering the number of abortions, why wait 20 months before putting it on the ballot? That ‘s easy…politics. This Amendment is not about limiting abortion. It is simply about motivating a political base prior to the general election of November of 2022 and getting more conservatives elected to serve the financial interests of the wealthiest individuals and corporations in Kansas.

Finally, the Republicans have certainly thrown around the term “sanctity of life” in discussions surrounding this Amendment. I have to wonder: where was their “sanctity of life” concern when they repeatedly voted down life-saving Medicaid Expansion? Or when they turned down legislation aimed at reducing deaths by gun violence? Or when, in the midst of a pandemic, they voted against a rule requiring masks be worn on the floor of the House?

Even more frightening – they also turned down a House rule that would have required members of the House infected with COVID to notify leadership and self-quarantine. By rejecting this rule, an infected member of the Legislature could knowingly have the virus, not make it known to their colleagues and infect those colleagues who would then take it to every corner of the state, infecting families, friends and constituents. The rejection of this rule mocks their concern for the “sanctity of life” and demonstrates their pure political hypocrisy.

There are still plenty of critical issues to deal with in the remainder of this legislative session. The most pressing is how to manage COVID and build our economy back better than ever. Other major issues to be addressed include tax fairness and reform, adequate financing of our schools, support for our colleges and universities, Medicaid expansion, criminal justice reform, legalizing medical cannabis, a statewide water policy, fair elections and redrawing political boundaries free from the influence of gerrymandering.

I will be keeping my constituents up to date on all of these issues through future columns in the SM Post and on my website, JerryforKansas.com. I am always available for to answer questions and respond to suggestions at jws4414@aol.com. Again, it is my honor and privilege to represent the people of the 21st District in the Kansas House of Representatives.