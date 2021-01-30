Your Community: Connecting with local and state government

State and local governments have a daily impact on our lives and many are unaware of all that’s happening right here in our community. Being informed and engaged can help you take advantage of opportunities or take action to improve the community around you. Johnson County Library is pleased to offer several upcoming opportunities for those interested in connecting with and learning more about what’s happening in the Johnson County Government and the Kansas Legislature.

Civics 101

If you don’t remember high school civics class or want to be more civically engaged, but aren’t sure where to start, Civics 101 has got you covered. This is a refresher on the basics of how our democracy works. Join the Library to examine our democracy and get answers to the questions you have.

Thursday, February 18

Thursday, March 18

Thursday, April 15

Connect with Your Community!

Learn how your tax dollars are put to work to make our community a better place to live. Meet hard-working members of the Johnson County Government and find out how they help every day. The upcoming February session will spotlight a planner from the City of Overland Park’s Planning & Development Services.

Tuesday, February 2: Planning, Housing, and Community Development

Tuesday, March 2: Extension Office

Tuesday, April 6: Facilities Management

Legislative Coffee

Discover what’s percolating in the Kansas Legislature. Representatives and Senators with constituents in Johnson County will discuss the new legislative session, followed by Q&A. Grab your favorite coffee and join the Library online for this engaging series, presented in partnership with the League of Women Voters.

Saturday, March 20

Saturday, March 27

Saturday, April 3

Saturday, April 10

Johnson County Library is committed to serving and supporting the community. To see all of the upcoming community events, visit the event calendar on jocolibrary.org.

