SMSD News: Thank you, Shawnee Mission

This week, Shawnee Mission voters have approved the 2021 bond proposal question.

Unofficial results indicate strong support for the $264 million bond, which will allow district-wide facilities improvements and the hiring of additional secondary teachers.

The results show 69.41% voting in favor of the bond and 30.59% voting against.

We are grateful for the support of our community. Click here to see a video.

The $264 million bond will provide updates to buildings across the district, including the rebuilding of five elementary schools. Facilities will be improved for students in Pre-K through 12th grade in every feeder pattern.

The bond also will allow the district to shift some custodial/maintenance salaries into the capital fund. This will free up funds in the operating fund to hire additional secondary teachers and better support student learning.

“Thank you to the entire Shawnee Mission community for the support of this bond,” Superintendent Dr. Mike Fulton expressed. “We know excellent schools are essential to strong communities. Our goal is that we continue to be ranked among the finest school districts in the nation, employing exceptional educators who work in state-of-the-art facilities where learners achieve their full potential. We appreciate our community’s support for teachers and for helping each student achieve their personal best.”

The proposed bond was developed as part of a multi-year process. Survey data collected this summer indicated strong support for a potential bond. The election office issued 180,319 ballots to registered voters in the district. The election office reported voter turnout was 27.54%.

“We are grateful to our community for supporting the District’s efforts to maintain our facilities and reduce secondary educators’ workload,” said Board President Heather Ousley. “We will roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

Shawnee Mission previously passed a $223 million bond in 2015 and a $184 million bond in 2004.