About 30,000 Johnson County residents have been vaccinated so far — here’s who’s next

An estimated 30,000 Johnson Countians have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Now, the county is preparing to expand Phase 2 distribution to other prioritized groups, including adults 65 and older, starting next week.

The total number of those vaccinated is an estimate, based on data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The figure includes vaccines administered by the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, along with vaccines given out by major health systems in the area, as well as at nursing homes and long-term care facilities through a federal pharmacy partnership.

County health officials also say between 5,000 and 10,000 residents have also received their second dose of the vaccine.

People 65 and older and first responders

Vaccinations given out by the county this week focused on individuals 80 and older. It was a rocky process at times, with some seniors made to stand outside in freezing temperatures on the first day of distribution Tuesday.

County health director Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., said in a virtual press conference on Facebook Thursday that most of those people have now been vaccinated, though he admitted some may still need to be administered doses.

Starting next week, Areola said the county, along with two major health systems — AdventHealth and Olathe Medical Center — will begin distributing vaccines to others prioritized in Johnson County’s first tier of Kansas’ vaccine rollout Phase 2.

That means people 65 years and older, as well as first responders, including members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments, can start receiving their vaccines.

Those who are not current patients of either AdventHealth or Olathe Medical Center can get vaccinated through JCDHE, but as more vaccines become available other health systems will join the local distribution efforts.

Areola said the county continues to struggle to get enough vaccines to meet demand.

“This is a very, very large group so we’re doing our best to prioritize everyone within that group,” Areola said. “As we get more doses, we will be putting the vaccine into the arms of people as quickly as we can.”

Special education teachers, staff at School for the Deaf

County director of epidemiology Elizabeth Holzschuh said about 1,900 vaccines will be available next week for special education teachers in K-12 districts and private and parochial schools, along with staff at the Kansas School for the Deaf in Olathe.

This group of educators is a particular priority, Holzschuh said, because they have generally had closer contact with students who are not able to do remote learning and may not be able to wear a mask at all times during school, meaning they have an escalated risk of getting COVID-19.

Vaccinating this group of educators could also ensure students who receive special education services or attend the School for the Deaf will not have to quarantine or isolate as frequently.

“Those students have been quarantined multiple times, usually, during the pandemic so far, meaning that they are having to go home for a number of days, they can’t be in school, they can’t be receiving these services,” Holzschuh said.

Administration of those vaccines will be primarily coordinated at the school district level with the help of Children’s Mercy Hospital, which is helping he county give out vaccines in schools.

If vaccine supply continues to trickle in from the state via the federal government at current rates, Holzschuh said, it could still be several weeks before other educators get vaccinated.

Getting your second dose

People who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through JCDHE and other community health partners will be able to receive the second dose when it is due, Areola said Thursday.

This includes individuals who were vaccinated this week at Okun Fieldhouse.

“We have your second dose, we are not using your second dose to give first doses,” Areola ensured residents during the virtual press conference.

He said JCDHE will reach out to people about receiving their second dose roughly a week before it is due with information about booking an appointment.

Areola said people should plan to get their second dose in the same location they got the first.