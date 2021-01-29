  Leah Wankum  - Shawnee

Chipotle opens Shawnee restaurant with drive-thru pickup lane

Located at 15830 Shawnee Mission Parkway, this restaurant is the first Chipotle location in Shawnee to have a drive-thru pickup lane. The restaurant opened Friday.

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Friday opened a new restaurant with a drive-thru pickup lane in Shawnee.

Located at 15830 Shawnee Mission Parkway, this restaurant is the first Chipotle location in Shawnee to have a drive-thru pickup lane. The lane allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their vehicles.

Hours of operation are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The fast-casual Mexican grill restaurant company will also offer free delivery on Super Bowl Sunday, while supporting the National Young Farmers Coalition, an advocacy group for agriculture.

Here’s how it works:

  • For every delivery order placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com on Feb. 7, Chipotle will donate $1 to the National Young Farmers Coalition, which in turn supports the Central Kansas Young Farmers Coalition.
  • Customers can round up their bill total to the next highest dollar amount, with the proceeds benefiting the National Young Farmers Coalition.

.