Chipotle opens Shawnee restaurant with drive-thru pickup lane

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Friday opened a new restaurant with a drive-thru pickup lane in Shawnee.
Located at 15830 Shawnee Mission Parkway, this restaurant is the first Chipotle location in Shawnee to have a drive-thru pickup lane. The lane allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their vehicles.
Hours of operation are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The fast-casual Mexican grill restaurant company will also offer free delivery on Super Bowl Sunday, while supporting the National Young Farmers Coalition, an advocacy group for agriculture.
Here’s how it works:
- For every delivery order placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com on Feb. 7, Chipotle will donate $1 to the National Young Farmers Coalition, which in turn supports the Central Kansas Young Farmers Coalition.
- Customers can round up their bill total to the next highest dollar amount, with the proceeds benefiting the National Young Farmers Coalition.
.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.