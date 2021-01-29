Chipotle opens Shawnee restaurant with drive-thru pickup lane

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Friday opened a new restaurant with a drive-thru pickup lane in Shawnee.

Located at 15830 Shawnee Mission Parkway, this restaurant is the first Chipotle location in Shawnee to have a drive-thru pickup lane. The lane allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their vehicles.

Hours of operation are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The fast-casual Mexican grill restaurant company will also offer free delivery on Super Bowl Sunday, while supporting the National Young Farmers Coalition, an advocacy group for agriculture.

Here’s how it works:

For every delivery order placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com on Feb. 7, Chipotle will donate $1 to the National Young Farmers Coalition, which in turn supports the Central Kansas Young Farmers Coalition.

Customers can round up their bill total to the next highest dollar amount, with the proceeds benefiting the National Young Farmers Coalition.

