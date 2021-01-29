Briefly Noted: Lenexa Public Market seeks new food concepts; Harvesters food pantry open Jan. 30 at SM North

Lenexa Public Market seeking new food concepts

The Lenexa Public Market is looking for new food concepts for the market space. The space in Lenexa City Center is designed to incubate new food concepts or create a platform for existing local restaurants that are ready to expand.

Public market staff prefer only local food concepts as well as pop-up restaurants (African Dream is an example of a pop-up restaurant at the Lenexa Public Market). More details here.

Harvesters mobile food pantry to be at SM North Jan. 30

A Harvesters mobile food pantry will be at Shawnee Mission North’s east parking lot on Jan. 30 at 7:30 a.m.

The event is open to all, with no identification necessary. Fresh produce will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load items into vehicles.

Shawnee seeking public input on comprehensive plan through Feb. 1

Shawnee residents and stakeholders in the community have a few more days to participate in a survey on the city’s new comprehensive plan.

The survey can be completed online at achieveshawnee.com. Hard copies of the survey are available at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive.

The comprehensive plan is a vision for the city’s future. Once approved by the city, the plan will guide growth and development of the city for the next 10 to 20 years.