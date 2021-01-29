Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Helping clients find dream homes all over the world

By Andrew Bash

One of the things I love about being part of Sotheby’s International Realty is the organization’s scope. It’s no accident we have “international” in our name. Our reach is truly global, which means that our agents here at Bash & Co. can help you buy a home anywhere in the world.

In fact, just the past week I had the the opportunity to visit my friend and fellow Sotheby’s International Realty agent Grant Lundberg in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Besides enjoying the 80 degree weather, we toured homes and condos ranging from $600,000 to $11.5 million. Quite a different entry point than Kansas City! But paradise has always been pricey.

One of my favorites was this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom penthouse condo, offered for $2,590,000. Check out a few of the listing photos:

The second home market has been absolutely insane all over the globe. If you have ever considered a second home in another location, please reach out and allow us to connect you with a Sotheby’s International Realty. Only our network of agents represent their clients at the highest level of service in the industry. Every price point, every time. Have an amazing weekend and spend some time dreaming about your vacation home.

