Briefly Noted: Johnson County housing needs survey open Jan. 28-29; Central Resource Library closing for upgrades

Johnson County survey for housing needs is open thru Friday

The Johnson County Continuum of Care on Homelessness is conducting a survey Thursday and Friday to ensure anyone who is housing insecure can access a safe place to stay.

Those who need a place to stay can call (913) 438-4764 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 28 and 29 to find a nearby place to stay.

The following places are also available to call or visit:

Catholic Charities 9806 W. 87th St., Overland Park (913) 384-6608 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Johnson County Mental Health Center 6440 Nieman Road, Shawnee (913) 826-4079 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army 420 E. Santa Fe, Olathe (913) 782-3640 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The information people share is intended to help the Johnson County Continuum of Care on Homelessness to understand the needs of local households in transition due to housing loss or temporary displacement, according to the organization. Privacy of households is protected.

Central Resource Library getting improvements this winter

Johnson County Library is planning some improvements for Central Resource Library at 9875 W. 87th St. in Overland Park.

This branch houses departments for the county library system, such as materials handling, information technology support, and events and programming.

Some of the upgrades include:

An expanded, relocated Kids Space with more natural light, window seating and a storytime room

A new drive-thru for holds pick-up and material returns

Additional study and conference rooms, including new media rooms in the Teens Space

The reorganization of Materials Handling spaces, through which new materials, holds and other Library items flow, for operational efficiency

Construction is set to begin in mid-February 2021 and is anticipated to complete by late fall 2021. Most of the branch will be closed to the public during construction. However, the front lobby will be converted into “Little Central,” with limited services such as holds pick-up, materials return, and access to public computers.

The library plans to close Central Resource Library the week of Feb. 8 to prep for Little Central, with amended services beginning on Monday, Feb. 15.

Mission Community Food Bank open Jan. 28

The Mission Community Food Bank will be open on Jan. 28 for those in need.

Located at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 W. 62nd Street, the drive-thru food bank is open on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. Drivers can arrive anytime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and should remain in their cars so volunteers can load the food.

Mission Hills payday lender pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud

Del Kimball, a Mission Hills resident and payday lender, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to one count of bankruptcy fraud, which was tied to an involuntary bankruptcy.

Kimball operated a network of payday lenders under umbrella company LTS Management Services. He was forced into involuntary bankruptcy in 2015 by three creditors with claims of more than $15 million, according to a report from the Kansas City Business Journal.

At the time, Kimball, his business partner and the company were were on the hook for about $55 million in judgements issued against them in Missouri. [Mission Hills payday lender pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud — Kansas City Business Journal]