SM North launches process to pick new mascot — here’s how to give your input

Shawnee Mission North High School has outlined a process for selecting a new mascot by the end of this school year.

The nearly 100-year-old high school needs to retire its Indian mascot after the SMSD school board on Monday approved a new mascot policy that, in part, requires that mascots are not “derogatory or offensive to a person or class of persons.”

The board said four schools using either “Indians” or “Braves” as mascots would have to retire those mascots and adopt new ones.

SM North’s timeline

SM North appears to be the first school to take action following the board’s decision.

A survey soliciting community feedback will go out Thursday, Jan. 28, to kick-off the process.

Included in the timeline are ways for students, staff and the SM North community to provide feedback and ideas for a new mascot.

Below is the timeline, which is subject to change, as tweeted out by SM North:

A thought exchange survey will be used to collect data from students, parents and the community about SM North’s core values “and how those should be reflected in the new mascot.” Feb. 5: The results from the thought exchange survey will be made public. The mascot application process opens, and applications are sent to current students, staff, parents and feeder-school principals (such as Hocker Grove Middle School). An application link will also be available on social media and SM North’s home page.

SM North will be in transition for the 2021 to 2022 school year to work on new branding, logos, uniforms and other signage. While some uniforms and other items will still have the Indian mascot, the new mascot can be used occasionally. By August 2022, SM North will have a new, fully-implemented mascot.