Briefly Noted: Roeland Park police clerk to retire after nearly two decades; Prairie Village outlines big item pick-up schedule for 2021

Roeland Park police clerk to retire after nearly two decades

Andree Gross, the Roeland Park Police Department’s clerk, will retire on Jan. 29 after 18 years of service.

For nearly two decades, Gross’ responsibilities included daily administrative tasks like dissemination of reports, document searches, assistance with court and acting as the police chief’s administrative assistant. Police Chief John Morris said Gross will be missed by himself and the entire department.

“All of us at the police department wish her well in her retirement, and we will miss her humor and thoughtfulness she brought to the job every day,” Morris said.

Gross and her husband, George, are planning to move to Florida soon, Morris said.

Prairie Village outlines big item pick-up schedule for 2021

The city of Prairie Village has released its big item pick-up schedule for 2021.

Items eligible for collection include appliances, furniture, carpet, fencing and railroad ties. The pick-up schedule is as follows:

April 10, all homes west of Roe Avenue and north of 79th Street April 17, all homes west of Roe and south of 79th Street April 24, all homes east of Roe Avenue and north of 75th Street May 1, all homes east of Roe Avenue and south of 75th Street



Shawnee Indian Mission to host Old Fashioned Valentine event

The Shawnee Indian Mission is hosting an Old Fashioned Valentine event this year.

Registrants can take home a youth activity box to make old fashioned valentines, complete with a snack and treats. Pre-registration is required, and can be completed online here with a $5 fee. Boxes can be picked up at the East Building on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.