Your Mortgage: Unless you’re buying in cash, cheaper home don’t always mean more affordable

By Mike Miles

If you’ve looked into buying a home lately, you already know. Buyers are stressed.

With home values high, inventory low, and competition fierce, I have heard more and more buyers say they are going to “wait until home prices come down.” It’s an understandable strategy.

But the problem is, most people don’t understand that even if home prices come down, that doesn’t necessarily make the purchase more affordable. Let’s say that home prices drop by 10% – a pretty big drop – but interest rates go back to where they were about a year ago…how would that affect the monthly payment?



Let’s take a look:

$200,000 loan amount

2.75% rate on a 30-year fixed

= $816/month (without PMI, taxes, and insurance)



Now let’s drop the home price by 10% price and adjust the interest rate to January 2019 levels.

$180,000 loan amount

4.00% rate on a 30-year fixed

= $859/month (without PMI, taxes and insurance)



That cheaper home just got more expensive.

