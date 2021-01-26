Johnson County begins Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, all slots this week booked

The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Monday said all of its 7,584 available COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the week had been booked.

“We are working quickly and doing everything we can to get the vaccine in arms. As soon as vaccine is received, clinics are scheduled, and doses are administered,” said JCDHE health director Sanmi Areola.

County moves into Phase 2 vaccinations

JCDHE contacted individuals who were 80-years-old or older who had filled out an interest survey to book this week’s appointments, which will run from Tuesday through Friday. Healthcare workers who had not yet been vaccinated were also given a vaccine appointment.

After individuals who are 80-years-old and older are vaccinated JCDHE will move on to the next age group in Phase 2, according to the county press release.

Here’s a look at how many vaccine doses JCDHE has received so far, and how those vaccines have been distributed:

JCDHE said local health systems are also working to contact patients to gauge interest and encouraged residents to reach out to their primary healthcare provider and ask about vaccine availability. For example, the University of Kansas Health System has a form individuals can fill out to express interest in receiving the vaccine.

The three Phase 2 tiers include:

Individuals who are 65 and older, educators and school staff, childcare staff, emergency responders, and food and agriculture workers.

Congregate child care institutions, homeless shelters, emergency shelters or safe houses, corrections facilities and behavioral health institutions.

Postal service workers, DMV employees, retail, warehouse and sales outlets and companies that supply critical services or materials for the COVID-19 response.

JCDHE said these health groups will assist in vaccinating Phase 2 individuals: