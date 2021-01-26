Briefly Noted: KU health workers get tickets to Super Bowl LV; Shawnee Indian Mission hosts chili cook-off

Some local KU health care workers head to Super Bowl LV

The University of Kansas Health System has 18 workers who are going to Tampa, Florida.

Super Bowl LV will have roughly 7,500 healthcare workers — mainly from the Tampa area — in attendance, courtesy of the NFL, the Kansas City Star reports. Each team in the league is choosing health care workers to send to the Feb. 7 game between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a thank you for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care workers do need to meet certain criteria, the Star reports, such as having received both doses of the coronavirus vaccination.

Shawnee Indian Mission to host 3rd annual chili cook-off — curbside

The Shawnee Indian Mission is putting a COVID-19-friendly spin on its 3rd annual chili cook-off: Curbside pick-up.

Participants can get a chili party bag that includes a quart of Ad Astra Market’s chili, cornbread fixings mix and the recipe from the previous year’s winner. All proceeds will benefit SIM, and those interested can register online by Feb. 3 at shawneeindianmission.org.

Curbside pick-up is Feb. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the East Building Parking lot, 3403 W. 53rd Street.

Merriam to accept franchise fee rebate applications Feb. 1

The city of Merriam will begin accepting applications for a franchise fee rebate on Feb. 1, through May 1.

Residents with low or moderate incomes can apply for the program, which provides those eligible with refunds paid on 2020 electric, gas and landline phone bills. Apply or learn more online here, or contact the community development department at (913) 322-5520.