Updates from Johnson County Community College: Cultivating career-ready Cavaliers

With more than 100 one- and two-year degree and certificate programs at Johnson County Community College, we arm students with the tools to make career-minded decisions. JCCC’s Career Development Center is poised to provide advice and resources to students at every step of their educational journey.

The Career Development Center’s resources are available day one to help students:

Gain self-knowledge: Students can garner valuable personal insights through an online career assessment. They can also take part in the Choices Virtual Workshop to learn more about the career decision-making process and discover their interests, personality traits and values. The Discover Your CliftonStrengths Virtual Workshop helps students uncover their top five natural strengths.

Explore majors and careers: Our career professionals can help students discover potential jobs that are most compatible with their values, interests, personality, skills and strengths. For students seeking real-world experience, the Career Development Center offers experiential learning opportunities, including informational interviews, job shadowing, volunteering, service learning and part-time work.

Assistance continues as students prepare to enter the workforce. With a helping hand from the Career Development Center, students can:

Update resumes and cover letters and prepare for interviews: Students and alumni are encouraged to send their resumes and cover letters to the Career Development Center for review. Mock interview sessions are available, along with access to an online system aimed at improving interview skills.

Find internships and jobs: JCCC’s Career Information Specialists collaborate with employers to help them recruit students with skills that meet their hiring needs.

“Helping students, including alumni, is what we’re passionate about! We have a team of professionals eager to meet with each student and provide personalized career and job search assistance,” said Cathy Almai-Mahurin, Program Director, Career Development Center.

Employer-Focused Services

According to a recent ManPowerGroup survey, 54 percent of companies reported talent shortages in 2020. That’s why JCCC offers resources for employers in the KC region and beyond to discover qualified candidates:

JobLinks SM is a free online database available to JCCC students, alumni, community members and employers as a one-stop shop to view current openings or post new jobs. It’s free and simple – just follow these job posting instructions.

is a free online database available to JCCC students, alumni, community members and employers as a one-stop shop to view current openings or post new jobs. It’s free and simple – just follow these job posting instructions. Internships are built-in recruitment tools with many benefits to employers! The Career Development Center will work with companies to develop an internship program that meets their goals while also providing the educational value our students need to gain real-world experience.

Job shadowing is a great way to connect employers with students who are actively exploring career options and want to learn more about an industry or company. By taking part in our job shadowing program, companies can support the professional development of students who could be their future talent!

Learn More

The Career Development Center is currently offering services virtually. Send them an email or connect with them directly by using the “Ask Us” chat link on their webpage!