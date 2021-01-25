Mission Hills lowers speed limit on Tomahawk Road to 25 mph

Mission Hills drivers will now see a lower speed limit when traveling on Tomahawk Road.

The city of Mission Hills last week decreased Tomahawk Road’s speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour, according to a city flier.

Tomahawk Road is anticipated to be redone as part of Mission Hills’ capital program in 2022, and the decision to decrease the speed limit came from the Tomahawk Safety, Beauty and Connectivity ad hoc committee.

Drivers will see sign message boards at either end of Tomahawk Road until February, according to the flier.

The entirety of Tomahawk Road within Mission Hills, from Mission Road to State Line Road, is now under the new reduced speed limit.

Police officers will be educating drivers on the change through February, as well. The city of Mission Hills did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this story.