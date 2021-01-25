Capitol Update: Rep. Linda Featherston talks highs and lows of first week serving as Kansas legislator

Each week, we provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol. Rep. Rui Xu, Rep. Linda Featherston and Sen. Kellie Warren are scheduled to send updates this week.

Below is the submission from Democratic State Rep. Featherston, who represents District 16.

I was honored to be sworn into the Kansas House of Representatives on January 11, 2020. I represent District 16, which is the area surrounding Johnson County Community College. I have the unique position of representing parts of the Blue Valley, Olathe and Shawnee Mission school districts. I am assigned to the Education, Local Government and Agriculture committees.

With the start of session formalities, the Martin Luther King Jr holiday, and security concerns that left the Capitol largely closed through Wednesday this week, things are off to a slow start in my committees. Thankfully, I and many other state employees were able to work remotely.

The most rewarding part of my job thus far has been calling constituents who have reached out to me with their concerns.

The first week, I had a number of older people who needed help getting a COVID vaccine. It was so rewarding to tell them that Phase 2 now includes residents age 65 and older. It’s been even better this week to be able to tell them that we are moving into Phase 2, and that they can sign up for the vaccine list at www.jocogov.org/covid-19-vaccine.

Most of all, it was nice to stop and chat with them and hear how they are doing. I felt like I brought a bright spot to their day, and I know they brought a bright spot to mine.

The most disappointing thing about my job thus far was the adoption of the House rules on Thursday. This included an amendment by Rep. Brett Parker (D-Overland Park) that would require the wearing of masks within the House chamber and during committees, except when speaking.

Rep. Parker talked about his dad who’s memory and health are declining. To quote him roughly, “The next four months with my dad will be the worst four months I will have with my dad. The next four months with my dad will also be the best four months I have left with him.” I’m not ashamed to say that his impassioned plea left this representative shedding more than one tear. Although I am blessed that my parents are in good health, I couldn’t help but think of them and wonder what I would do if I was in Rep. Parker’s shoes. I am heartbroken to report that the motion failed largely along party lines.

All of this may be an indication that my teacher’s heart too soft for the Kansas Legislature. However, I tend to think it means my heart is just right to serve those around me. I encourage constituents to reach out to me at Linda.Featherston@house.ks.gov. I’m happy to add people to my newsletter list, and I will continue updating my Facebook page and Twitter feed throughout the week with important information for Johnson Countians. I may even squeeze in a picture of my beloved basset hounds here and there.

Rep. Linda Featherston

District 16