Briefly Noted: SMSD $264 million bond issue ballots due Jan. 26 by noon; mother-son duo file for reelection

SMSD $264 million bond issue ballots due Jan. 26 by noon

Shawnee Mission voters have just one more day to cast their ballots for the district’s $264 million bond issue.

The Johnson County Election Office tweeted last week only 21% of voters have cast their ballots thus far. The bond issue would upgrade a slew of the district’s buildings, as well as go toward the complete renovations of five elementary schools.

Ballots can be turned into four different ballot drop boxes, or by mail. All ballots must be received by Jan. 26 at 12 p.m.

WaterOne board member, OP councilmember file for re-election as mother-son duo

WaterOne board member Kay Heley and Overland Park city councilmember Logan Heley, who are mother and son, have filed for re-election to their respective positions.

Both Kay and Logan were elected by voters in 2017, and are once again running for office to continue their work. The pair said running together, winning together and representing their constituents together has been a meaningful experience, and are excited to begin the election process together once again.

“My mom was my earliest inspiration in political activism, taking me along to rallies and shadowing her as she campaigned for candidates,” Logan said in a press release. “In addition to being my mom, she was also the longtime nurse at my middle school, instilling in me a strong belief in science and the importance of public health. I’m excited to be filing for re-election with her today.”

Shawnee Indian Mission creates virtual marketplace

The Shawnee Indian Mission created a virtual marketplace for its Fall Festival merchants who weren’t able to sell this year due to the cancellation of the annual event.

Three-Springs Market, named for the three springs on the original SIM lot, is a place for local artists and craftspersons to sell handmade goods. It will also carry SIM merchandise such as calendars and greeting cards.