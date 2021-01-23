Your Community: Last call for elementia submissions at Johnson County Library

The submission deadline for elementia issue xviii is February 1, 2021.

elementia is Johnson County Library’s award-winning teen literary magazine published to represent and uplift young adults. The magazine’s editorial and design committees include high school students from all over Johnson County who volunteer their time to read and discuss each submitted piece. elementia accepts original poetry, fiction, nonfiction, graphic stories, photography and illustrations. Library staff offer workshops on graphic design and critique skills to help committee members hone their judging skills.

The theme for elementia issue xviii is bodies. Human bodies, governing bodies, bodies of water, and bodies of work represent and contain us all. Anyone with a body can relate, but everyone sees bodies differently. Provide the perceptions inside your skin, by way of your hands and heart.

Don’t miss the opportunity to submit your original poetry, fiction, nonfiction, graphic stories, photography and illustrations through February 1, 2021. Printed copies of 2020’s elementia issue xvii are available now at Johnson County Library branches, and all previous issues are available online at jocolibrary.org/teens/elementia.

