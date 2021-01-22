Mother-daughter team to open new Overland Park coffee shop Saturday

Summer Moon, a new Overland Park coffee shop, is opening this weekend at 9127 Metcalf Ave.

Mother/daughter duo Shelly and Kiersten Graham co-own the new café which features wood-fired, oak-roasted coffee beans infused with a signature “Moon Milk” sweet cream.

“It’s been kind of surreal to actually get to this point,” said Kiersten, on the process to open a new business during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve put a lot of effort into the little details of the shop, so it’s really rewarding now to be able to see it come together. And we have an amazing staff, so it’s been really rewarding to see them become friends and create a little community here.”

It’s a new year, but look back on the Post’s coverage of new Johnson County eateries that opened in 2020.

Hoping to grab morning commuters

The coffee shop in the Overland Park shopping center was previously occupied by a Prime Sleep location. The Grahams selected this location to be on the morning side of traffic, so customers can swing by for a quick pick-me-up on the way to work.

“It’s just a really big blessing for us,” said Kiersten, a Prairie Village resident who’s a product of Blue Valley schools and a 2019 graduate of Kansas State University’s marketing program.

Summer Moon is based in Austin, Texas and the Overland Park location marks the company’s first venture outside of Texas.

Her parents, who live in Overland Park, took a trip to Dallas to try more than 30 coffee shops. Before long, they reached out to Summer Moon asking to branch out with its first Kansas City location.

“I literally had one sip, and I was like, Dad, we have to open this in Kansas City,” Kiersten said. “This is the best coffee I’ve ever had in my life. It’s just been a really awesome experience.”

The grand opening takes place this Saturday. Customers can try Summer Moon products inside the shop or at the pickup window by the front door. Staff will also offer curbside pickup service.

The shop had a soft opening on Thursday.

Kiersten recommends their most popular drink, a Half-Moon Latte. The shop also features baked sweets and exclusive breakfast tacos from Scratch Bakery.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, customers and staff are required to wear masks. Customers may remove masks when seated to eat or drink. Staff will complete hourly cleaning of high-touch surfaces. Distancing stickers mark the floors to help customers space out.

Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.