SMSD News: Why now? Our next steps to support students can’t wait

Ballots for the 2021 SMSD bond referendum are due by noon on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Voters can deliver their ballots to any of the following locations:

Johnson County Northeast Offices – 6000 Lamar Ave.

Shawnee Library – 13811 Johnson Drive

Central Resource Library – 9875 W. 87th Street

Johnson County Election Office – 2101 E. Kansas City Rd.

One of the most frequently asked questions from our community is: “Why is the district holding an election now?”

The answer is that work to achieve our goal cannot wait.

Our goal is: The Shawnee Mission School District will continue to be ranked among the finest school districts in the nation employing exceptional educators who work in state-of-the-art facilities where learners achieve their full potential.

This is our goal now and well beyond when the pandemic is over. To help each of our students achieve their full potential, we can’t let today’s challenges get in the way.

The proposed bond has been strategically outlined through multiple years of community study and planning. The district is ready to act on its next proposed steps.

Shawnee Mission residents are making a decision on a proposed $264 million bond proposal. There are two main areas this proposed bond will impact. They include improving facilities and hiring additional teachers. The cost of this bond to residents would be about $8 a year for every $100,000 of home value.

About Facilities

With $750,000 in identified facilities needs, this proposed bond would provide lasting improvements and necessary maintenance. Click here to read about improvements proposed for across the district.

About Hiring Additional Teachers

The other area of impact will be seen in our secondary schools. This bond provides a way for funds to be moved so that the district can hire additional secondary teachers in order to better support student learning. Click here to see a video about this plan.

Our community developed a Strategic Plan over the course of several years. The proposed bond was built to address our community’s expectations and put those plans into action. We thank every voter for considering this proposal.

For more information about the bond proposal, click here to watch a video.

For more information:

For more information about the proposed bond: https://www.smsd.org/bond-2021

Are you unable to find your ballot or do you have questions about the voting process? https://jocoelection.org/