‘Run It Back’ — Johnson County shows off Chiefs pride ahead of big game

Johnson County is showing off its Kansas City Chiefs spirit more than ever during this playoffs season. Above, Overland Park Public Works staff geared up for Red Friday on Jan. 15. Photo via city of Overland Park Facebook.
Johnson County is saying, “Run It Back,” ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.
For the third year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the conference title game with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl. This time, KC faces the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. Cities and residents throughout the county are supporting their local team with everything from flags and merchandise to Chiefs-themed buses and yard decor.
Here’s a look at how your neighbors, city employees and businesses are showing their spirit. And say it with us one more time: “Run It Back!”
