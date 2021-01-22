‘Run It Back’ — Johnson County shows off Chiefs pride ahead of big game

Johnson County is saying, “Run It Back,” ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

For the third year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the conference title game with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl. This time, KC faces the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. Cities and residents throughout the county are supporting their local team with everything from flags and merchandise to Chiefs-themed buses and yard decor.

Here’s a look at how your neighbors, city employees and businesses are showing their spirit. And say it with us one more time: “Run It Back!”