‘Run It Back’ — Johnson County shows off Chiefs pride ahead of big game

  Juliana Garcia  - Sports
Overland Park public works staff in Chiefs gear

Johnson County is showing off its Kansas City Chiefs spirit more than ever during this playoffs season. Above, Overland Park Public Works staff geared up for Red Friday on Jan. 15. Photo via city of Overland Park Facebook. 

Johnson County is saying, “Run It Back,” ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

For the third year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the conference title game with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl. This time, KC faces the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. Cities and residents throughout the county are supporting their local team with everything from flags and merchandise to Chiefs-themed buses and yard decor.

Here’s a look at how your neighbors, city employees and businesses are showing their spirit. And say it with us one more time: “Run It Back!”

Run It Back flags on Johnson Drive light poles
Drivers can see the Run It Back flags up and down Johnson Drive in Mission, the result of a direct partnership between the city and the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

Prairie Village neighborhood statue with Chiefs scar
A lion statue at the Juniper Drive and Roe Avenue in Prairie Village is sporting its Chiefs colors with a red, yellow and white scarf.

 

Overland Park staff in Chiefs gear
Two Overland Park Public Works staff members, Lauren and Ybairy, represent the Chiefs for Red Friday on Jan. 15. Photo via city of Overland Park Facebook.

 

Chiefs sugar skull decoration
We Got Your Back Apparel, a Lenexa Public Market merchant, is stocked with Chiefs merchandise — including the Chiefs sugar skull pictured above.

 

Roeland Park resident Taylor Haviland is ready to tailgate any day of the week with his decked out Chiefs bus, which sits right in his driveway.

 

Old Town Lenexa is also getting into the Chiefs spirit with a ‘Go Chiefs!!’ sign sitting out front on Santa Fe Drive.

 

Merriam employees also got into the Red Friday spirit on Jan. 15, and showed off their Chiefs pride. Photo via city of Merriam newsletter.

 

Jim and Julie Elwell, Overland Park residents, have a Chiefs light display in their front yard (featuring a Lombardi trophy).

 

Reader Courtney Kounkel spotted this Chiefs scarf on a town and Country Estates statue in Prairie Village, right on Roe Avenue and Somerset Drive. Photo submitted by Courtney Kounkel.

 

Brians Bakery Chiefs Super Bowl flag
Brian’s Bakery, a downtown Mission storefront, is showing off its Chiefs spirit with a Super Bowl LIV flag in the front window.