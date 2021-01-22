Briefly Noted: Prairie Village adopts comprehensive plan; Roadwork to close lanes on Shawnee Mission Parkway, K-7

Prairie Village adopts Village Vision 2.0, 20-year comprehensive plan

The Prairie Village City Council adopted its comprehensive plan, Village Vision 2.0.

After a two-year planning process — and a three-hour discussion on Monday — the city council adopted the 20-year guiding plan with a 9 to 4 vote, with councilmembers Courtney McFadden, Daniel Runion, Sheila Myers and Jori Nelson voting in opposition. Village Vision 2.0 calls on the city leaders to focus on quality public spaces, strong neighborhoods, viable commercial centers, sustainability and productivity as they make decisions.

The planning commission will review the plan annually and recommend updates to it as necessary, which will go before the city council for formal approval. More about Village Vision can be found here.

Roadwork to close lanes on Shawnee Mission Parkway, K-7 this weekend

The Kansas Department of Transportation has planned some lane closures on Shawnee Mission Parkway and K-7 Highway.

The right lane of eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway from Metcalf Avenue to just past Glenwood Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, for emergency waterline repairs.

Northbound and southbound K-7 Highway will be reduced to 1 lane in each direction just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, to pull cable across the highway. At 8 a.m., northbound and southbound K-7 will completely close twice for about 10 minutes each time. All lane reductions will be removed by 10 a.m.

County parks district seeking input on public art

The Johnson County Park and Recreation District is undergoing a Public Art Master Plan to establish a vision for public art in the county’s parks and facilities. The district is seeking input through a survey on public art.

The master plan is designed to establish a vision for public art and its role in the community. Responses on the survey are anonymous, and district staff estimate the survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. Click here to access the survey.